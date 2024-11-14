News & Insights

Stocks

EuroGroup Laminations Expands in India with Strategic Acquisition

November 14, 2024 — 03:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A (IT:EGLA) has released an update.

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A has completed the acquisition of a 40% stake in Kumar Precision Stampings Private Limited, a key player in India’s stators and rotors market, for 19.9 million euros. This strategic move is set to expand EuroGroup’s industrial footprint in the rapidly growing Indian market, particularly in electrification sectors. The investment underscores EuroGroup’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Asia.

For further insights into IT:EGLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.