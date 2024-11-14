EuroGroup Laminations Expands in India with Strategic Acquisition

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A (IT:EGLA) has released an update.

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A has completed the acquisition of a 40% stake in Kumar Precision Stampings Private Limited, a key player in India’s stators and rotors market, for 19.9 million euros. This strategic move is set to expand EuroGroup’s industrial footprint in the rapidly growing Indian market, particularly in electrification sectors. The investment underscores EuroGroup’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Asia.

