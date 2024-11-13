News & Insights

Stocks

Euro Manganese Announces Key Leadership Changes

November 13, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Euro Manganese, Inc. (TSE:EMN) has released an update.

Euro Manganese Inc. has announced significant leadership changes with Martina Blahova stepping in as Interim CEO following the resignation of Dr. Matthew James. Dean Larocque has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting. These changes are expected to guide the company through current market conditions and strategic milestones.

For further insights into TSE:EMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.