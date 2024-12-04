Euro Manganese Amends Funding Deal with Orion

Euro Manganese, Inc. (TSE:EMN) has released an update.

Euro Manganese Inc. has amended its US$100 million funding package with Orion Resource Partners to support the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. The amendment includes deferring interest on a convertible loan to conserve cash and extending milestone deadlines, while also offering flexibility in loan repayment and royalty financing termination.

