Euro Manganese Amends Funding Deal with Orion

December 04, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Euro Manganese, Inc. (TSE:EMN) has released an update.

Euro Manganese Inc. has amended its US$100 million funding package with Orion Resource Partners to support the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. The amendment includes deferring interest on a convertible loan to conserve cash and extending milestone deadlines, while also offering flexibility in loan repayment and royalty financing termination.

For further insights into TSE:EMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

