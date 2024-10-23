Eureka Group’s Strategic Acquisitions Boost Growth

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited is set to bolster its growth with strategic acquisitions worth $49.9 million and a $70.4 million equity raising. The company plans to acquire 479 units across several villages and expand its portfolio, aiming for an at least 16% growth in FY25 underlying EBITDA. This move enhances Eureka’s position as a leading provider of seniors’ rental accommodation in Australia.

