Eureka Group’s Strategic Acquisitions Boost Growth

October 23, 2024 — 08:30 pm EDT

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited is set to bolster its growth with strategic acquisitions worth $49.9 million and a $70.4 million equity raising. The company plans to acquire 479 units across several villages and expand its portfolio, aiming for an at least 16% growth in FY25 underlying EBITDA. This move enhances Eureka’s position as a leading provider of seniors’ rental accommodation in Australia.

