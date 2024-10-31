News & Insights

Eureka Group Targets Growth in Over 50’s Rental Market

October 31, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited is poised for growth in the over 50’s rental market, driven by strong demand and a recent $70 million equity raise aimed at expanding its portfolio. The company plans to leverage its operational excellence and strategic acquisitions to boost earnings and market position, while addressing resident concerns about rent increases. With a focus on capitalizing on supportive market conditions, Eureka aims to significantly enhance its earnings per share over the next three years.

