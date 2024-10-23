Eureka Group to Issue Over 115 Million New Shares

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced a substantial issuance of shares, with plans to release over 115 million new securities through an accelerated offer and a placement. The trading on an ex-entitlement basis will resume on October 28, 2024, while retail security holders can expect their shares by November 18, 2024.

