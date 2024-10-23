News & Insights

Stocks

Eureka Group to Issue Over 115 Million New Shares

October 23, 2024 — 08:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced a substantial issuance of shares, with plans to release over 115 million new securities through an accelerated offer and a placement. The trading on an ex-entitlement basis will resume on October 28, 2024, while retail security holders can expect their shares by November 18, 2024.

For further insights into AU:EGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.