Eureka Group Holdings Completes $70.4 Million Equity Raising

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has successfully completed its $70.4 million equity raising, including a $6.6 million retail entitlement offer. The process featured strong participation, with shares priced at $0.61 each, and the new shares are set to commence trading on November 19, 2024. This completion reflects positive investor sentiment and positions Eureka for future growth in the financial markets.

