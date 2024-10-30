Eureka Group Holdings Announces $55.4 Million Share Offer

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited is inviting eligible retail shareholders to participate in a 1 for 3.4 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new shares, priced at $0.61 each. The offer aims to raise a total of $55.4 million, with $15 million already secured from initial placements and $48.8 million from institutional investors. The retail component, expected to generate approximately $6.6 million, closes on November 11, 2024.

For further insights into AU:EGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.