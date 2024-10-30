News & Insights

Stocks

Eureka Group Holdings Announces $55.4 Million Share Offer

October 30, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited is inviting eligible retail shareholders to participate in a 1 for 3.4 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new shares, priced at $0.61 each. The offer aims to raise a total of $55.4 million, with $15 million already secured from initial placements and $48.8 million from institutional investors. The retail component, expected to generate approximately $6.6 million, closes on November 11, 2024.

For further insights into AU:EGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.