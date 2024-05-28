News & Insights

Eurazeo Divests LumApps Shares for Substantial Gain

May 28, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Eurazeo (FR:RF) has released an update.

Eurazeo, along with partners, has agreed to sell their stakes in LumApps, a leading Employee Experience platform, to Bridgepoint. The sale culminates Eurazeo’s seven-year investment, which has seen LumApps grow its revenue by 15 times and achieve a strong market presence, especially in the United States. This transaction is set to generate over €210 million in gross sale proceeds for Eurazeo’s funds, with significant cash-on-cash multiples.

