Eurazeo Divests LumApps Shares for Substantial Gain

Eurazeo (FR:RF) has released an update.

Eurazeo, along with partners, has agreed to sell their stakes in LumApps, a leading Employee Experience platform, to Bridgepoint. The sale culminates Eurazeo’s seven-year investment, which has seen LumApps grow its revenue by 15 times and achieve a strong market presence, especially in the United States. This transaction is set to generate over €210 million in gross sale proceeds for Eurazeo’s funds, with significant cash-on-cash multiples.

For further insights into FR:RF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.