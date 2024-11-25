Eurazeo Boosts I-TRACING for European Expansion

Eurazeo (FR:RF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eurazeo has successfully closed a €180 million continuation fund to support the growth of I-TRACING, a leading French cybersecurity services provider. This strategic move, in collaboration with Oakley Capital and other investors, aims to propel I-TRACING’s expansion in the European market with a strong focus on acquisitions and organic growth. I-TRACING, which has seen remarkable growth since 2021, is poised to become a major player in the cybersecurity sector across Europe.

For further insights into FR:RF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.