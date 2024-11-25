News & Insights

Eurazeo Boosts I-TRACING for European Expansion

November 25, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Eurazeo (FR:RF) has released an update.

Eurazeo has successfully closed a €180 million continuation fund to support the growth of I-TRACING, a leading French cybersecurity services provider. This strategic move, in collaboration with Oakley Capital and other investors, aims to propel I-TRACING’s expansion in the European market with a strong focus on acquisitions and organic growth. I-TRACING, which has seen remarkable growth since 2021, is poised to become a major player in the cybersecurity sector across Europe.

