Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Showcases Innovation at ACR 2024

November 14, 2024 — 05:44 pm EST

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:EPRX) has released an update.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is set to present its promising EP-104IAR study at the prestigious American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2024 Annual Meeting. The company’s innovative drug delivery technology shows potential in improving pain management for osteoarthritis patients, which could attract investor interest in its future developments.

