Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Secures C$44.5 Million Investment

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has successfully raised C$44.5 million through a non-brokered private placement of preferred shares to support its clinical trials and other corporate initiatives. Additionally, the company strengthened its board with the appointment of Joseph Freedman, a seasoned private equity investor.

