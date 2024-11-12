News & Insights

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Promising Trial Results

November 12, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:EPRX) has released an update.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has announced promising results from their RESOLVE trial for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis, with the fifth cohort showing significant improvements in patient outcomes and histology scores. Notably, one patient achieved complete histological remission, and no serious adverse events were reported across all cohorts.

