Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Hosts Webinar on Digestive Disorders

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:EPRX) has released an update.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is hosting a webinar on November 15, 2024, focusing on Eosinophilic Esophagitis, a rapidly growing digestive disorder. CEO Dr. James A. Helliwell will lead the discussion, highlighting the company’s innovative drug delivery technology aimed at addressing unmet medical needs.

For further insights into TSE:EPRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.