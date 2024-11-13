News & Insights

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Hosts Webinar on Digestive Disorders

November 13, 2024 — 06:02 pm EST

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:EPRX) has released an update.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is hosting a webinar on November 15, 2024, focusing on Eosinophilic Esophagitis, a rapidly growing digestive disorder. CEO Dr. James A. Helliwell will lead the discussion, highlighting the company’s innovative drug delivery technology aimed at addressing unmet medical needs.

