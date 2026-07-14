Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Technical Operations Heads; Co-Founder Malone Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced several leadership changes within the company to support its upcoming planned phase of clinical and commercial growth.

The company appointed Jeff Millard as Executive Vice President, Technical Operations, effective from July 13, 2026. Millard brings over 25 years of experience in technical operations, chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC), and regulatory strategy to the position. He has held several senior leadership positions at Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC), Microbion Corporation, and Cascadian Therapeutics. In his new role, he is expected to support the advancement and commercialization of Eupraxia's product pipeline.

As part of these changes, Alex Therien, who joined the company from November 2025, has taken up the role of Executive Vice President of Research and Development. He brings in more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience through research and executive positions held at Generate Biomedicines, Inc. (GENB), Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (EIKN), and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).

Furthermore, Amanda Malone stepped down as Chief Scientific and Operating Officer, effective July 10, 2026. Malone, who co-founded the company, oversaw two pivotal Phase 2 studies in osteoarthritis during her tenure.

As part of its organisational transformation, Eupraxia has completed the transition of its operations from Victoria, British Columbia, to Vancouver and Seattle, establishing cross-border operations in Canada and the U.S., and a two-hub structure to support expanding clinical development activities.

The company's key clinical, manufacturing, commercial and executive leadership, including the CEO, will be based in Seattle.

The appointment follows recent additions to Eupraxia's board and leadership team as the company advances EP-104GI, its lead investigational therapy for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), and prepares for future late-stage development and commercialization activities.

EPRX closed Monday' trade down 3.74% to $6.43. In the after-hours market, shares are trading up 1.09% to $6.50.

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