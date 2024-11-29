Eumundi Group Backs SEQ Hospitality’s Takeover Offer

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

Eumundi Group Limited has announced its recommendation for shareholders to accept the takeover offer from SEQ Hospitality Group Pty Ltd, highlighting that the offer is deemed ‘fair and reasonable’ by an independent expert. The board unanimously supports the offer unless a superior proposal emerges, and directors will accept the offer for their own shares under the same conditions. This development marks a significant move in the company’s strategic direction.

