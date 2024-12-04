EU planning crackdown on Temu, Shein, FT reports

The EU is considering stern measures on the growing flood of packages from Asian online retailers including PDD‘s Temu and Shun following an large increase in ecommerce that evades custom checks, The Financial Times’ Paola Tamma and Andy Bounds report. According to five people familiar with the discussions, the bloc is considering a new tax on ecommerce platforms’ revenue and an administrative handling fee per item that would make most shipments less competitive.

