EU approves Novo Holdings’ acquisition of Catalent

The European Commission has approved unconditionally, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Catalent (CTLT) by Novo Holdings. The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area. Novo Holdings is the ultimate owner of Novo Nordisk (NVO). The Commission concluded that the proposed merger would not raise competition concerns on any of the markets examined in the EEA or on any substantial part of it. It therefore cleared the transaction unconditionally.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CTLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.