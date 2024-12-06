EU approves Novo Holdings’ acquisition of Catalent

The European Commission has approved unconditionally, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Catalent (CTLT) by Novo Holdings. The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area. Novo Holdings is the ultimate owner of Novo Nordisk (NVO). The Commission concluded that the proposed merger would not raise competition concerns on any of the markets examined in the EEA or on any substantial part of it. It therefore cleared the transaction unconditionally.
