Etsy Announces Key Executive Leadership Changes

December 05, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Etsy ( (ETSY) ) has shared an announcement.

Etsy, Inc. announced key executive changes aimed at boosting growth and enhancing customer experience. Kruti Patel Goyal becomes the President and Chief Growth Officer, bringing her expertise from leading Depop, while Lanny Baker joins as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Rachel Glaser. Additionally, Brad Minor is promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. These strategic appointments are designed to strengthen Etsy’s brand and community engagement, positioning the company for its next phase of success.

