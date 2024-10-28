News & Insights

Stocks
ETON

Eton Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $15 from $10 at Craig-Hallum

October 28, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) to $15 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While the firm typically waits for acquisitions to close before updating its numbers, Craig-Hallum is doing so prior to close as it is clear investors are getting excited about the profile of Eton post-acquisition. The firm is also very confident in this deal closing, leading to its confidence in updating numbers.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ETON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.