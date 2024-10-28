Eton Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $15 from $10 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) to $15 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While the firm typically waits for acquisitions to close before updating its numbers, Craig-Hallum is doing so prior to close as it is clear investors are getting excited about the profile of Eton post-acquisition. The firm is also very confident in this deal closing, leading to its confidence in updating numbers.

