Eton Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Amglidia from AMMTeK

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) announced that it has acquired the U.S. rights to Amglidia for the treatment of neonatal diabetes mellitus from AMMTeK. AMMTeK has conducted a post-approval study tracking five years of real-world safety and efficacy in European patients, which will be used to support Eton’s NDA submission. Eton plans to hold a meeting with the FDA in the first quarter of 2025 and anticipates submitting an NDA for the product in 2026.

