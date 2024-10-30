Ethernity Networks Updates Investment Terms with New Tech

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Ethernity Networks Ltd has amended its Structured Investment Deed with New Technology Capital Group, refining the formula for determining the exercise price of shares. This adjustment could potentially impact the company’s stock dynamics by offering shares at a 15% discount based on recent trading averages. Investors may find this strategic move interesting as it may influence Ethernity’s market positioning.

