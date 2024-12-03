News & Insights

Ethernity Networks Sees Significant Stake by New Tech Group

December 03, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Ethernity Networks Ltd, a prominent player in data processing semiconductor technology, has disclosed that New Technology Capital Group, LLC holds between 13% and 14% of its total voting rights. This development could have significant implications for Ethernity’s stock performance and strategic direction, drawing the attention of investors keen on the networking and semiconductor sectors.

