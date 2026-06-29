Is Ethereum's Golden Goose Finally Cooked?

Key Points

Ethereum's decentralized finance ecosystem is struggling mightily.

Its value hasn't been able to surpass the highs of the 2021 bull market.

An ongoing spate of hacks is also causing investors to flee.

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For a cryptocurrency to gain in value and in prominence, there needs to be a compelling story about what it brings to the table. The narrative about Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) starts with its all-important decentralized finance (DeFi) segment, which is the largest on-chain lending and trading ecosystem in all of crypto by far, holding $36 billion in total value locked (TVL) in its apps. That golden goose has laid a lot of golden eggs for the chain, powering its massive bull run in 2021 and again in 2025.

Now its trajectory is making holders uneasy, and it's sparking debate about whether Ethereum's main segment of value generation is in terminal decline, or if it's just taking a breather.

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The case that something is broken

The historical data look bad here. Ethereum's DeFi TVL hit $105 billion in November 2021 during the peak of the bull market, only to then crash and ultimately claw back to around $97 billion in TVL last August, right before the crypto market rolled over again and entered a bear phase.

The problem is that the highs of TVL during the second cycle could not reclaim the highs of the first. That pattern often marks sectors that lost something more central than price momentum alone.

The cybersecurity situation has also gone from bad to worse, and more trouble might be on the way.

After a brutal spate of hacks pilfering hundreds of millions of dollars from DeFi protocols in April, by the midpoint of the year, DeFi losses had cleared $840 million. Investors are presently scared enough about the next crop of attacks, which might use sophisticated AI intended for cyberintrusion, that many have pulled their capital out of DeFi entirely.

When capital flees a crypto ecosystem entirely, it might not come back for quite a long while, or ever.

This obituary is premature

Despite the above, Ethereum's DeFi segment is probably not permanently in a downtrend.

No competing chain holds even a third of Ethereum's locked capital, and DeFi's biggest application footprint still belongs to it by a wide margin. If the bear case is more migration off the chain toward somewhere else, the destination does not yet exist in the crypto sector, though it does in the traditional financial sector.

Furthermore, when it comes to cybersecurity, the Ethereum Foundation's new "Trillion Dollar Security" initiative, the new Clear Signing wallet standard, and a $1 million security audit subsidy are all aimed precisely at restoring confidence. The network's competitors, save for the largest players, are overwhelmingly not able to bring similar resources to bear to shore up the security of their own (smaller) DeFi ecosystems. So there likely isn't a safer place for capital to flee to and still remain in crypto.

Ethereum's golden goose might not be laying golden eggs for the coin's holders at the moment, and it might not for a while longer, but it's probably not irreparably cooked.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.