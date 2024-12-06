Ethereum Rallies Above $4,000 for First Time Since March

Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH-USD), has surged past $4,000 for the first time in eight months, signaling a remarkable comeback after months of muted performance. Ether has climbed 10.7% in the past week, breaking through its 200-day exponential moving average—a key indicator of long-term momentum. Analysts note its relative strength index is nearing overbought territory at 71, suggesting strong market enthusiasm.

Trump’s Election Spurs Market Sentiment

The rally gained traction on November 6, coinciding with Donald Trump’s surprise electoral victory. Analysts speculate the event injected optimism into risk-on assets like Ethereum, as traders anticipate a favorable regulatory environment under his administration. This optimism aligns with ongoing record inflows into Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds, further supporting its price rise.

Layer-2 Networks Challenge Ethereum’s Revenue Model

However, Ethereum’s growth isn’t without challenges. The Dencun upgrade earlier this year slashed transaction fees for layer-2 networks, causing Ethereum’s base layer revenues to plummet by 99%, according to Token Terminal. Fees are now recovering, with $10.9 million generated on December 5, compared to just $500,000 in August. Some analysts had feared that competition from layer-2 solutions could undermine Ethereum’s viability.

Longtime Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake proposed introducing a layer-1 sequencer to enhance transaction composability between decentralized applications, potentially addressing these revenue concerns.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is sitting at $4,043.18.

