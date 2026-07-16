Ethereum Just Published a New Road Map, and It's Missing Something Important

Key Points

Ethereum's new development road map will bolster the network in a few different ways.

Creating better tokenomics for investors is not addressed by the map.

That means that if the chain scales up even more, it might not do much for the coin's holders.

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Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) now has a clear direction for the next few years. On July 4, Vitalik Buterin -- one of the crypto's founders -- unveiled his new Lean Ethereum development road map, a multiyear overhaul of the chain that looks to be on the same sweeping scale as the 2022 Merge upgrade to proof-of-stake.

The plan targets three priorities that many of the crypto industry's leaders have been consolidating around recently: implementing quantum-safe cryptography, building higher throughput, and creating privacy features that are built into the protocol. But what this new map didn't mention at all is arguably the most important item for the people who hold Ether or who are considering buying it, so let's dig in.

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What these changes are trying to accomplish

The plan tees up seven hard forks over a three to four-year period and will affect nearly every protocol layer.

In total, the planned new capabilities and features will make Ethereum a much more appealing place for financial institutions to operate in the crypto sector, particularly for their needs in growth segments like asset tokenization. That's all well and good, and it will help the chain compete with faster, cheaper rivals like Solana that are pushing into asset tokenization, too. At stake is a tokenized asset market that could reach a value as high as $5.5 trillion by 2030.

The problem is that even if Ethereum's road map enables it to win a major portion of those inflows -- which is very plausible, given that it's already the single largest chain for tokenization, holding nearly half of all tokenized value -- holders might not benefit much, if they do at all. And a reform to the protocol to change that is what is missing from the new map.

Wins for a chain don't always equal wins for token holders

Under EIP-1559, the 2021 upgrade that burns a slice of every transaction fee on Ethereum, the coin's supply shrinks when on-chain activity is high. That burn, in theory, is a big part of what actually makes the coin valuable beyond being a tool for speculation. But why does that system need reforming?

In short, the March 2024 Dencun upgrade cut fees by 90% to 98% overnight, and daily token burns caused by on-chain activity collapsed from thousands of ETH tokens per day to as low as 50 to 70 ETH by early 2025. As a result, the coin's supply has since drifted into mild inflation of about 0.2% annually. The network's users won big, but the coin itself was left with a weaker investment thesis, since there's little hope that onboarding even more activity -- like via tokenized assets -- will constrain supply enough to offer a decent return.

So can the chain's upcoming technical advancements, assuming they're delivered on time and as they're envisioned now, be expected to boost the coin's price? As things stand now, probably not. And that seems like an oversight, because it discourages buying Ethereum even as it lays the groundwork for it to be a better piece of financial technology.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.