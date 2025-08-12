Ethereum ETF (ETHW) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Bitwise Ethereum ETF ETHW is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 187.9% from its 52-week low price of $10.42/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

ETHW in Focus

The underlying CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate - New York Variant seeks to reflect the performance of ether in U.S. dollars. The product charges 60 bps in annual fees (See all Digital Economy ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Ethereum prices have gained lately, driven by strong institutional interest, ETF inflows, and supportive legislation like the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts. Analysts project ETH could hit $4,800 by late 2025 and potentially surpass $5,500 in early 2026, supported by growing DeFi dominance, corporate investments, and increasing derivatives market activity.

More Gains Ahead?

ETHW might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 84.92 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

