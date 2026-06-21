Is Ethereum a Buy After Falling 63% From Its All-Time High?

Key Points

A new blockchain upgrade coming in the third quarter could significantly boost the crypto's performance metrics and drive higher usage.

Passage of the Clarity Act could create even more uses for Ethereum's blockchain technology.

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Nearly one year ago, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was one of the hottest cryptocurrencies. New Ethereum treasury companies were being launched left and right for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, and it was skyrocketing in value. By the end of the summer, it was around the $5,000 price level.

But it's been a tough nine months for Ethereum. It's now down 63% from its all-time high and has clearly fallen out of favor with crypto investors. But there are two key catalysts that could turn around their sentiment and make Ethereum an attractive buy heading into 2027.

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The Clarity Act

The first of these catalysts is the passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which could be signed into law as early as July. The bill is supposed to make it easier for banks, corporations, and other institutions to work with crypto and digital assets.

It's here that Ethereum really shines, since it remains far and away the preeminent blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi). As a result, the Clarity Act could make it much easier for institutions to integrate the crypto's blockchain technology into their own financial infrastructure.

In areas such as stablecoins and asset tokenization, where the digital coin is the clear market leader, a new set of uses could have an immediate impact on how investors value it.

A new blockchain upgrade

Another potential catalyst is a new blockchain upgrade known as Glamsterdam, which is currently scheduled for the third quarter. As with every new Ethereum blockchain upgrade, the goal is greater speed, lower cost, and enhanced efficiency.

By some accounts, blockchain processing speeds could ramp up to 10,000 transactions per second, and potentially even higher. That would put Ethereum on par with other super-fast blockchain networks, including rivals such as Solana.

And Glamsterdam could shift much more of the value creation process from the Layer 2 blockchain networks running on top of Ethereum, to the core Ethereum blockchain itself. That's actually a big deal when it comes to valuing the crypto, because the narrative over the past 18 months has been how the Layer 2 blockchain networks are gobbling up all the value.

Is Ethereum headed to $40,000?

Obviously, there's a lot that still needs to be done before Ethereum can soar in value. For example, the Clarity Act could get caught up in partisan Washington politics and be pushed back to late 2026 or early 2027. And the Glamsterdam upgrade might not deliver the sizzling new speeds it's supposed to.

That being said, there are plenty of analysts with bullish price targets for Ethereum. Standard Chartered, for example, thinks Ethereum could be a $40,000 crypto by the end of 2030. That's a potential gain of more than 20-fold, given Ethereum's current price of just $1,825.

At the very least, Ethereum could make another run at the $5,000 price level, and that type of upside is impossible to ignore. At its current deeply discounted price, the cryptocurrency is looking more and more like a buy with every passing day.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.