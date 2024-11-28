ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns

The prices of cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH-USD) have surged over 76% in the past month, mainly due to the post-election rally witnessed in the overall market. To take advantage of the ongoing rally, investors can consider investing in crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which have relatively lower risk coupled with high reward potential. The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH), 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF Trust Units (TSE:ETHQ), and CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ($TSE:ETHX.B) are three such Ethereum ETFs that can be considered. Let’s look at the three ETFs in detail.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH)

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust is a passively managed fund that invests in the digital asset Ether. The ETH ETF was founded in July 2024 and carries one of the lowest expense ratios of 0.15%.

As of date, the ETH ETF’s assets under management (AUM) stand at $1.38 billion, holding roughly 415.85 million Ether in the trust. Since its launch this year, ETH has returned -1.3% to investors.

3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF Trust Units (TSE:ETHQ)

The 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF Trust Units ETF claims to be the world’s first ETH-staking ETF. Staking allows network participants to lock in their digital assets in wallets, thus giving them the potential to earn rewards. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation to unitholders by exposure to Ether in the U.S. Dollar price.

ETHQ was founded in April 2021 and carries a high expense ratio of 2.04%, owing to the staking process. Year-to-date, ETHQ has returned 49.2% to investors.

CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (TSE:ETHX.B)

The CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF seeks to give long-term capital growth via exposure to Ether through an institutional-quality fund platform. ETHX.B was founded in April 2021 and carries an expense ratio of 0.77%.

As of date, ETHX.B has an AUM of C$538.20 million. Year-to-date, ETHX.B ETF has returned 51.5% to investors.

Ending Thoughts

Investors seeking exposure to the fast-growing cryptocurrency, Ethereum, can consider investing in the above discussed Ethereum-based ETFs, after thorough research. ETH, ETHQ, and ETHX.B provide the direct access to the cryptocurrency along with tradability and liquidity profile.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.