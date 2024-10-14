ETFs to Tap Rising Grocery Prices

Despite easing inflation, consumers continue to see higher prices for groceries. According to the latest Consumer Price Index report, the cost of groceries increased 1.3% year over year in September, higher than the 0.9% year-over-year increase in August and 0.4% month over month.



Investors seeking to take advantage of the increased price of groceries should consider Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ, Invesco Food & Beverage ETF FTXG and AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ.



Five of the six food groups saw price increases from August to September. Food at home increased 0.4%, driven by the meats, poultry, fish and eggs category, which rose 0.8%. Egg prices climbed 8.4% month over month and were up a whopping 39.6% from a year-ago period. Cereal and bakery products grew 0.3% month over month, led by higher prices for rice, pasta, and cornmeal, along with increases for cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Fruit and vegetables saw a 0.9% monthly increase, led by the cost of citrus fruits (read: ETF Strategies to Play Higher-Than-Expected September Inflation).



Food away from home becomes more expensive in September. The index rose 0.3% from the previous month, following the same increase in August. The full-service index went up 0.4%, while the index for limited-service meals inched up 0.2%.



Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)



Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF offers exposure to 32 stocks engaged in the manufacture, sale or distribution of food and beverage products, agricultural products and products related to the development of new food technologies by tracking the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index.



With AUM of $117.2 million, Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF charges 57 bps in annual fees from investors and sees a moderate average daily volume of 9,000 shares. PBJ has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)



Invesco Food & Beverage ETF offers exposure to U.S. companies within the food and beverage industry. It tracks the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage Index, holding 32 securities in its basket, with each accounting for less than 5.2% share (read: Fed Cuts Rates by 50 Basis Points: Sector ETFs to Play).



Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has AUM of $32.4 million and charges 57 bps in annual fees. It sees an average daily volume of about 19,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.



AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ)



AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is actively managed and the only fund investing exclusively in the restaurant and foodservice industry, including restaurants, bars, pubs, fast food, take-out facilities, food catering services and more. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF holds 23 securities in its basket (read: Sector ETFs & Stocks to Gain On Upbeat September Jobs Data).



AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF has gathered $3.1 million in its asset base. EATZ charges 1.01% as annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 2,000 shares.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG): ETF Research Reports

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.