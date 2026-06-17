ETFs in Spotlight as Japan's May Exports Jump 17%, Beating Estimates

Japan's export engine roared to life in May, posting a remarkable 17% year-on-year surge, surpassing economists' expectations of a 16.2% export hike (as polled by Reuters). This marks Japan's fastest export growth since late 2022 and represents its ninth consecutive month of expansion.

This robust performance, powered by a 61.2% surge in semiconductor shipments driven by insatiable demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology, immediately puts Japanese corporates and the Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) holding them squarely in the spotlight.

As we look forward, it's crucial to dissect the factors behind this export resilience amid a global geopolitical crisis and assess the outlook for the Japanese stock market to better understand the potential trajectory of these investment vehicles.

Tailwinds Driving Japan's Export Surge

Achieving a 17% spike in exports is an impressive feat, but doing so amid the ongoing Middle East geopolitical crisis, which has severely disrupted the global supply chain via the Strait of Hormuz, highlights the unique resilience of Japan’s structural tailwinds.

The primary engine behind Japan’s export surge is unmistakably the global AI boom and the resulting demand for tech hardware. Because global tech giants are aggressively constructing data centers, Japanese chip-making equipment and electronic component suppliers are experiencing a historic volume of orders. Notably, sales for electrical machinery surged 32.4%, boosted by rising demand for chips and integrated circuits (as per data from Trading Economics).

This was complemented by a strong 16.4% rise in automobile shipments from Japan, with transport equipment sales jumping 12.9%, notably for motor vehicles and cars.

It is imperative to mention in this context that the historical currency discrepancy played a critical role in boosting Japan’s export volume. With the U.S. dollar trading at roughly 160-yen levels (up from 140 yen a year ago), Japanese goods have become significantly cheaper and more competitive for international buyers.

While this currency environment increased the domestic cost of imported oil, forcing Japan to aggressively pivot its energy supply toward U.S. petroleum, it also gave export-heavy corporations a massive competitive edge and significantly boosted their overseas revenues when converted back into yen.

What Lies Ahead for Japan?

The outlook for Japanese equities and ETFs holding them remains optimistic. The stellar export data underscores the strength of sectors like semiconductors and automobiles, providing a powerful tailwind for major corporations. The Bank of Japan's recent decision to raise its policy rate to 1.0% — its highest in over 30 years — reflects growing confidence in the economy's resilience.

Against this backdrop, investors holding Japanese ETFs are sitting in a prime position to extract capital gains and capture outsized returns from a highly resilient economy.

Japanese ETFs in Spotlight

Considering the discussion above, investors seeking exposure to Japan's growth story may consider keeping the following ETFs on their watchlists, as they offer direct access to the Japanese equity market:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF EWJ

This fund, with net assets worth $22.42 billion, offers exposure to 168 Japanese equities. Mitsubishi Financial holds the first position in this fund, with 4.16% weightage.

EWJ has gained 16.6% year to date. The fund charges 49 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a good volume of 5.07 million shares in the last trading session.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF BBJP

This fund, with net assets worth $17.55 billion, offers exposure to 179 Japanese companies. Mitsubishi Financial holds the first position in this fund, with 4.22% weightage.

BBJP has surged 15.8% year to date. The fund charges 19 bps as fees and traded at a good volume of 1.35 million shares in the last trading session.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF FLJP

This fund, with net assets worth $3.86 billion, offers exposure to 476 Japanese large and mid-capitalization stocks. Mitsubishi Financial holds the first position in this fund, with 3.56% weightage.

FLJP has soared 17.1% year to date. The fund charges 9 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.91 million shares in the last trading session.









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iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.