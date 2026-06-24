ETFs to Consider for Diversification Beyond the AI Trade

The AI trade remains one of the market's most compelling long-term growth stories, helping fuel much of the broader market rally. However, the rally has been relatively narrow, with a significant portion of market gains driven by a small group of technology and AI-focused companies. As a result, concentration risk has increased, leaving investor portfolios more vulnerable to volatility and potential sell-offs within the technology sector.

Investor concerns over rising debt-funded AI spending and the prospect of a more hawkish Fed weighed heavily on markets, triggering the recent sell-off in technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite fell roughly 2.2% on Tuesday, while the broader S&P 500 declined about 1.45%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which has added about 31.71% over the past year and 8.97% year to date, has declined roughly 3.12% over the past five trading sessions and about 3.01% over the past month, highlighting the recent deterioration in the performance of the tech sector.

However, investor sentiment rebounded just as quickly.

As quoted on a Reuters article, after the Nasdaq 100 shed more than $1 trillion in market value, investor sentiment showed signs of recovery, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures edging higher on Wednesday as investors moved back into tech stocks.

The swift reversal highlights both the volatility of the AI trade and the speed with which investor sentiment can shift. While the long-term investment case for AI still remains compelling, recent market swings serve as a reminder of the risks associated with concentrated exposure to the theme, underscoring the importance of maintaining a well-diversified portfolio.

Stability Through Diversification

For investors seeking greater stability, diversification beyond the technology sector may be worth considering. Increasing exposure to more defensive ETFs and sectors can help reduce portfolio concentration risk and provide greater stability in an environment marked by elevated market uncertainty and shifting investor sentiment.

Diversification has been one of the most effective strategies for building resilient portfolios. In many ways, diversification is no longer optional but becoming a form of self-preservation in markets increasingly driven by concentrated leadership and rapidly shifting sentiment.

Diversifying beyond technology does not mean abandoning AI's long-term growth potential. Rather, it is about building a more resilient portfolio that can participate in the sector's upside while reducing vulnerability to the sharp drawdowns and sentiment-driven fluctuations that have recently characterized the market.

Reassessing portfolio allocations with a greater defensive tilt may allow investors to place more emphasis on capital preservation and downside protection while maintaining exposure to long-term growth opportunities. While this approach is generally more conservative in nature, it can provide a more balanced risk-return profile, enabling investors to participate in market gains while potentially mitigating the impact of short-term market drawdowns and enhancing overall portfolio stability.

ETFs That Can Help Broaden Portfolio Exposure

Below, we have highlighted a few ETFs that investors may consider to broaden portfolio exposure beyond the AI trade and reduce concentration in the technology sector.

Quality ETFs

Amid market uncertainty, quality investing emerges as a strategic response and as a buffer against potential headwinds. This approach prioritizes identifying firms with robust fundamentals, consistent earnings and lasting competitive strengths. Investing in such high-quality companies can mitigate volatility for investors.

Investors can look at funds like iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL and Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF SPHQ.

Dividend ETFs

Dividend-paying securities serve as primary sources of reliable income for investors, particularly during periods of equity market volatility. These stocks offer dual advantages of safety in the form of payouts and stability in the form of mature companies that are less volatile to large swings in stock prices. Companies offering dividends often act as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Investors can consider Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF SCHD and Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF VYM, which have dividend yields of 3.30% and 2.30%, respectively.

Low-Volatility ETFs

Low-volatility ETFs seek to provide a smoother investment experience by focusing on stocks that historically exhibit lower levels of market volatility. These funds commonly favor defensive sectors, including healthcare, utilities and consumer staples, where earnings and demand tend to remain more stable during uncertain periods. This makes them attractive for investors looking to balance market exposure with downside protection.

Investors can consider iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF USMV and Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV.

Value ETFs

Characterized by solid fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, book value and cash flow, these stocks trade below their intrinsic value, representing undervaluation. Vanguard Value ETF VTV and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE could be appealing options.

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Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (VYM): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV): ETF Research Reports

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE): ETF Research Reports

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.