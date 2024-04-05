ETF Liquidity: Different Liquidity Strokes for Different ETF Folks

As exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to grow in popularity with financial advisors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), pension funds, hedge funds and retail investors alike, an important question in every investors’ due diligence of ETFs is:

Can I effectively trade this ETF?

What is meant by effectively trading an ETF is whether the investor can achieve a fair execution price during the trading day with whatever trade size is relevant to that particular investor’s anticipated position size. Effectively trading an ETF can mean different things to different types of investors as it relates to what is most important from an ETF liquidity standpoint. There’s a misperception among many ETF investors that a larger AUM (assets under management) or a larger average daily trading volume equates to superior ETF liquidity which, in most cases, tends to be inaccurate. ETF liquidity should be determined by analyzing its bid/ask spreads and size, as well as the ETF implied liquidity on its underlying basket. As we examine each of these components of ETF liquidity, it’s important to understand how the ETF is ultimately used by the end investor when judging its liquidity profile.

ETF Average Daily Trading Volume

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) on an ETF is the most basic liquidity test when analyzing ETF liquidity. Average daily trading volume can be expressed nominally, as in shares traded per day, or notionally, as in dollar value traded per day (ADVT). While average daily volume is the most popular screen that many investors utilize when analyzing ETF liquidity, it can be widely misleading of the true amount the ETF could trade on any given day. The ETF’s average daily trading volume tends to be more of an overall assessment of the historical demand/supply on the ETF, rather than an applicable liquidity measure. For example, by looking at historical blocks on the ETF that were executed either on the bid, mid or ask price, investors can gauge the level of larger historical activity on the ETF. Blocks on the bid or ask price may be a telling sign of budding or waning interest in the ETF, and that may influence its daily volume going forward. With that said, historical ETF volume has no bearing on how much the ETF could trade so this metric is largely futile as an ETF liquidity measure.

Unlike an individual stock or bond, price discovery on an ETF is based on the current (fair) value of the underlying basket of securities. Any price dislocation with the ETF bid price above its fair value or ask price below its fair value, relative to its underlying basket, will typically be arbitraged away by ETF market makers – sometimes also known as Authorized Participants (APs) – resulting in increased ETF volume. The ETF’s creation and redemption function acts as a utility for ETF market makers to maintain fair pricing on the ETF and to provide immediate liquidity for investors at certain bid/ask spreads that are displayed on the ETF order book. This is why, theoretically, an ETF can trade much more volume than its historical average as market makers stand ready to take the other side of the trade at or near the ETF’s bid/ask spread. Market makers can then utilize the ETF creation and redemption function to replenish or reduce their ETF inventory as a result of the executed trade.

ETF Average Daily Bid/Ask Spreads and Size

Investors analyzing ETFs tend to look at the total cost of ownership, which is expressed as the annual expense ratio plus the roundtrip cost (spread) of buying and selling the ETF on the secondary (open) market. The average daily bid/ask spread for an ETF in the US is typically around 15-30 basis points (bps), per Bloomberg, whereby the roundtrip cost to trade the ETF would be around 30-60 bps, on average. While a mutual fund does not have a bid/ask spread for execution purposes, investors may incur a 12b-1 marketing fee, a front-end load (sales commission), an early redemption fee or even a trading fee assessed by the custodial platform that an ETF typically does not have.

For investors that tend to execute smaller and more frequent trades on an ETF, such as executing 100 shares within a separately managed account (SMA), crossing the ETF bid/ask spread to take (buy)/hit (sell) volume each day can be costly over time for an active trading account. That’s why analyzing ETF bid/ask spreads and sizes within the depth of book is an important part of any ETF liquidity analysis (Note: Level II access to the national exchanges is required to show the ETF order book, which is costly – see Exhibit 1). Sometimes finding more ETF liquidity, displayed and hidden, with one tick (penny) higher or lower is common for ETFs and is why broker-dealer platforms and RIAs tend to rely more on average ETF bid/ask spreads, sizes and depth of book as liquidity criteria when assessing an ETF. Investors can generally find on-screen liquidity for a few thousand shares in any ETF without much trading impact, regardless of how much volume the ETF has historically traded.

Exhibit 1:

Level II Order Book with Displayed Bid/Ask Spreads on the ALPS Active REIT ETF (ticker: REIT)

Source: Bloomberg, as of 8/29/2024, for illustrative purposes only

ETFs require a lead market maker (LMM) to ensure tighter daily bid/ask spreads. LMMs are beholden to market making rules governed by the ETF’s primary listing exchange (NYSE, NASDAQ, CBOE). Trading rebates are offered to LMMs by the exchanges, who offer disparate “maker-taker” rebate pricing schemes to help incentivize LMM efforts to maintain tighter ETF bid/ask spreads. LMMs are required to maintain the national best bid/offer (NBBO) most of the time on ETFs within average percentage trading spreads and average order sizes, mandated by the primary listing exchanges. They are also required to layer on-screen (displayed) bid/ask liquidity within certain percentage trading spreads to create a depth of book, or tiered pricing, on the ETF. This helps to absorb a larger ETF market order and minimize any temporary price dislocation as a result of a market order “sweeping” the order book to find liquidity. Many times, ETFs may only show a few hundred shares quoted around the bid/ask but, in fact, there is more hidden volume behind it. This is a tactic of many ETF traders looking for opportunistic trades that are slightly above or below the ETFs fair value, relative to the underlying basket.

The ETF pricing models used by LMMs to derive daily ETF bid/ask spreads can be fluid based on market volatility, but they are also a function of many embedded inputs and risks that result in inherent costs for an ETF market maker. ETF issuers need to be mindful of these costs to LMMs when they create the ETF trading baskets and their associated parameters/fees, since the inherent trading costs are typically passed onto their clients in the form of wider ETF bid/ask spreads.

Those costs to LMMs may include:

The market maker’s internal cost of capital (carrying cost of ETF inventory) – a lower creation/redemption unit size may lower the LMM’s carrying cost with respect to the time to fill one unit.

The market maker’s cost to transact in the bid/ask spreads and any local taxes/fees on the underlying ETF basket.

The market maker’s cost to borrow the underlying ETF basket to either deliver into the ETF issuer for a creation unit or to short (hedge) the underlying ETF basket on a redemption unit until the underlying basket shares are received in-kind.

The market maker’s cost to hedge the ETF by transacting in another proxy (correlated) ETF or its underlying basket.

The ETF creation/redemption fee and variable fee, if any, that are assessed by the custodian for order processing.

Any unknown or excessive portfolio management trading impact from an active ETF changing its holdings intraday.

ETF Implied Liquidity

For investors that anticipate trading larger amounts of ETF shares (a block trade), understanding the liquidity of the ETF’s underlying basket is very important – known as the ETF implied liquidity. When quoting an ETF block, the discount/premium that the market maker will assess on the ETF’s bid/ask spread will be a function of the average daily volume, the bid/ask spread and the depth of book on each underlying security in the ETF basket, among other items listed above. An ETF block can be represented by a fixed number of shares on each underlying holding in the basket that needs to be traded by the market maker to equate to those ETF shares, notionally. The amount of ETF shares (block) that can be traded without impacting the most illiquid security by weight in the underlying basket, based on its average daily volume, is the ETF implied liquidity (see Exhibit 2). Larger ETF investors like hedge funds, RIAs and pension funds should use an ETF’s implied liquidity to assess the potential cost of executing an ETF block above or below its current bid/ask spread.

Exhibit 2:

ETF Implied Liquidity on Bloomberg for the ALPS Active REIT ETF (ticker: REIT)