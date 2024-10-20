News & Insights

Estrella Resources Secures Funds for Manganese Exploration

October 20, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has successfully secured $1.25 million through a share placement to bolster its manganese exploration efforts in Timor-Leste. The placement involves issuing 83.33 million shares with options and aims to fund ongoing exploration and drilling programs. This move, managed by Barclay Wells Ltd, reflects a strategic push to capitalize on resource opportunities in the region.

