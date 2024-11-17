Estrella Resources Reveals High-Grade Manganese Discoveries

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has unveiled two significant supergene manganese discoveries at the Lautém Manganese Project in Timor-Leste, showcasing high manganese grades of up to 63.4%. These findings, located at the Ira Miri and Sica Prospects, highlight the effectiveness of Estrella’s exploration model, which combines geological mapping and predictive techniques. The company plans to conduct further analysis and geophysical surveys to uncover additional resources.

