Estrella Resources Finds Promising Manganese Prospects

November 25, 2024 — 08:56 pm EST

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has reported successful initial results from its Induced Polarisation trials at the Samalari and Sica manganese prospects in Timor-Leste, indicating potential manganese discoveries at depth. The trials, using the FlashRes Universal 64 system, have detected low resistivity anomalies consistent with supergene manganese, prompting plans to expand the exploration efforts across additional sites. This development marks a significant step in Estrella’s exploration activities in the largely unexplored region, potentially boosting its mineral exploration prospects.

