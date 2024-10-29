Estrella Resources Expands Land Holdings in Timor-Leste

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has become the largest land concession holder in Timor-Leste, securing four new exploration and evaluation concessions in the Baucau Municipality. The company has identified high-grade manganese at the Samalari and Sica prospects, with promising assay results. Estrella also announced a strategic investment to accelerate its manganese exploration efforts, highlighting the potential of Timor-Leste’s burgeoning mining industry.

