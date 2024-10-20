Estrella Resources Announces Major Securities Issue

News & Insights

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, which includes 44,166,667 options expiring in December 2026 and 83,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares. This initiative aims to bolster the company’s capital and stimulate growth, offering potential opportunities for investors interested in the resource sector.

