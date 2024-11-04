News & Insights

Stocks

Estee Lauder price target lowered to $70 from $95 at B. Riley

November 04, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley analyst Anna Glaessgen lowered the firm’s price target on Estee Lauder (EL) to $70 from $95 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. With end market deceleration, hindered visibility into domestic market share stabilization, and the transition of key leadership roles, Riley remains on the sidelines “given heightened uncertainty,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the shares will remain rangebound near term.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.