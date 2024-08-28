Estee Lauder Cos Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 43 extraordinary options activities for Estee Lauder Cos. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $359,195, and 40 are calls, amounting to $2,371,645.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $115.0 for Estee Lauder Cos, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Estee Lauder Cos options trades today is 285.67 with a total volume of 63,860.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Estee Lauder Cos's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.1 $11.8 $12.0 $80.00 $300.0K 31 250 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.4 $25.3 $25.4 $70.00 $165.1K 1 265 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.2 $8.0 $8.0 $100.00 $129.6K 631 162 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.7 $115.00 $100.0K 133 2.1K EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.1 $7.7 $7.7 $100.00 $97.7K 631 357

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Estee Lauder Cos, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Estee Lauder Cos's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,009,656, with EL's price down by -0.68%, positioned at $92.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Estee Lauder Cos

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $120.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $104. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $125. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $131. An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $114. An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

