Establishment Labs Secures FDA Approval For Motiva SmoothSilk Breast Implants For Augmentation

(RTTNews) - Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) said that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the use of Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix and Motiva SmoothSilk Round breast implants in primary and revision breast augmentation.

The company noted that Motiva SmoothSilk Round and Ergonomix Implants represent cutting-edge innovation in plastic surgery. The devices feature the patented SmoothSilk surface, designed for enhanced biocompatibility and scientifically shown to promote low inflammation.

The Motiva Implant approval announced today is the first new breast implant PMA approved by the U.S. FDA since 2013.

ESTA closed Thursday's regular trading at $41.19 up $1.29 or 3.25%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $9.85 or 23.92%.

