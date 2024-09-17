EssilorLuxottica Extends Partnership With Meta Platforms

(RTTNews) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) Tuesday announced that it has extended its partnership with Meta Platforms by entering into a new long term agreement.

As per the agreement, the parties will collaborate to develop multi-generational smart eyewear products.

The two companies have been collaborating since 2019, resulting in two generations of Ray-Ban branded smart glasses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.