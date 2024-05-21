News & Insights

Stocks

Essentra Executes Share Buyback and Plans Cancellation

May 21, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has recently bought back 11,500 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 187.4 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in March 2023. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will subsequently adjust the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. This move is part of Essentra’s strategic efforts to manage its capital and maximize shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ESNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.