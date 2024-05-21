Essentra Executes Share Buyback and Plans Cancellation

Essentra (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has recently bought back 11,500 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 187.4 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in March 2023. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will subsequently adjust the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. This move is part of Essentra’s strategic efforts to manage its capital and maximize shareholder value.

