News & Insights

Stocks

Essential Properties Realty Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 23, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Essential Properties Realty ( (EPRT) ) has issued an announcement.

Essential Properties Realty Trust reported robust third-quarter results for 2024, with significant investment activity totaling $307.6 million and an 8.1% cash cap rate. Despite a 7% decrease in net income per share to $0.27, the company saw a 2% rise in AFFO per share to $0.43. The firm successfully raised over $700 million in debt and equity, bolstering its liquidity to over $1 billion, positioning itself strategically for continued growth in 2025.

See more data about EPRT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.