Essential Properties Realty Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust reported robust third-quarter results for 2024, with significant investment activity totaling $307.6 million and an 8.1% cash cap rate. Despite a 7% decrease in net income per share to $0.27, the company saw a 2% rise in AFFO per share to $0.43. The firm successfully raised over $700 million in debt and equity, bolstering its liquidity to over $1 billion, positioning itself strategically for continued growth in 2025.

