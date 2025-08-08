Essent Group Ltd. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) announced earnings for second quarter of $195.33 million

The company's bottom line came in at $195.33 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $203.60 million, or $1.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $319.14 million from $312.94 million last year.

Essent Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $195.33 Mln. vs. $203.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $319.14 Mln vs. $312.94 Mln last year.

