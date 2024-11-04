News & Insights

Stocks
EPIX

Essa Pharma downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

November 04, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell downgraded Essa Pharma (EPIX) to Perform from Outperform without a price target The company announced that it will discontinue all masofaniten development following a prespecified futility analysis that showed that this candidate failed to meet the target efficacy profile in the Phase 2 enzalutamide combo study, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm awaits details as Essa moves to a strategic process in which it will explore options that can maximize shareholder value.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EPIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.