ESSA Bancorp reports Q4 EPS 44c vs. 47c a year ago

October 23, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Gary Olson, President and CEO, commented: “The company’s positive earnings results throughout fiscal 2024 reflected efficient and productive operations, a focus on disciplined loan growth, and balance sheet management. Our financial performance drove shareholder value and supported the company’s longstanding practice of approving meaningful quarterly cash dividends to shareholders.”

