ESS Tech reports Q3 EPS ($1.90), consensus ($1.26)

Reports Q3 revenue $359,000 vs $1.545M last year. “The core investment thesis for ESS remains as strong as ever – we have a massive and important emerging market opportunity in front of us, a top tier, forward-thinking customer base, and a differentiated, IP-protected, scalable technology tailor made to serve them. We continue to make strong progress on our key operational initiatives, but have faced challenges that have delayed our revenue ramp. Our Australian partner has had great success signing contracts with major utilities and securing funding to build a factory to help meet the high demand for long-duration energy storage in Queensland. However, delays in completion of this funding affected our ability to ship and recognize revenue in Q3 for units that were already built. We are receiving payments and are shipping units now so we are optimistic we will get this over the finish line in the fourth quarter and that, coupled with EC product shipments, should lead to $9 to $11 million in revenue for the year, leading to meaningful year-on-year growth,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. “On the operational side, our first Energy Center for Portland General Electric has been operating with high reliability and availability and we successfully built and are testing our second EC product on the same site. We’ve been gleaning valuable insights from these units – from build to test to operation – to further improve our processes and design as we prepare for the ramp of our EC products. Optimized for larger scale deployments to meet the needs of the broader utility industry, our EC products can provide double the capacity of our Energy Warehouses with the same footprint. We continue to aggressively execute on our cost reduction activities as we scale our operations, efficiently manage our resources and drive to profitability.”

