News & Insights

Stocks
GWH

ESS Tech downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Baird

November 14, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird downgraded ESS Tech (GWH) to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $9, down from $14. The firm says market conditions combined with slower than expected adoption leave it “incrementally negative” on the shares. ESS’s Q3 results missed estimates largely due to project delays, which pushed revenue out for another quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Baird would look for signs of increased adoption and installations, combined with additional financing, before being buyers of the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GWH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GWH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.