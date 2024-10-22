News & Insights

ESR-LOGOS REIT Launches Preferential Offering

October 22, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

ESR-REIT (SG:J91U) has released an update.

ESR-LOGOS REIT has announced the opening of its preferential offering, allowing entitled unitholders to subscribe to up to 308.2 million new units at S$0.305 per unit. This move aims to raise approximately S$94 million and is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital base. Interested unitholders should promptly review the instruction booklet for details on the offering process.

